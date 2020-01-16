A browser-based magnetic design tool for all EPCOS ferrites

January 16, 2020 //By Julien Happich
design tool
TDK has completely revised its Magnetic Design Tool with enhanced functionality, supporting the fast and easy calculation and graphical representation of application-related parameters for all EPCOS ferrite materials, including new materials for high-frequency switch-mode power supplies, and core shapes.

The Magnetic Design Tool is available as a browser-based application and has been tested in commonly used browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Opera. Alternatively, it can be downloaded and used with Windows 10. It allows users to define the parameters for their own cores and then use them in their calculations. The tool also outputs the most important material properties, such as power loss versus frequency, flux density, temperature and the performance factor. In addition, it can also perform a comprehensive range of core calculations, including the AL-value in dependence to the air gap, the determination of transferable power, or the calculation of impedance versus frequency.

TDK - www.tdk.com


