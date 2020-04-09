Buck-Boost DC/DC converter has 300nA quiescent current

April 09, 2020 //By Julien Happich
converter
Ricoh Electronic Devices has launched the RP605 Buck-Boost DC/DC Converter with a unique integrated battery voltage monitor to make it possible to measure the remaining charge left in the battery.

Designed to use in wearable and IoT devices, the RP605 comes with a built-in resistor divider and voltage follower as a buffer. Taking an input voltage range of 1.8 to 5.5V for an output voltage range of 1.6 to 5.2V, this circuit has a much lower current flow to ground and the output is compatible with the input impedance of the A/D converter. The quiescent current of this circuit is only 100 nA and has an additional chip enable pin instead of using a discrete MOSFET. All essential components for this circuit are integrated into the chip, reducing valuable circuit board space and cost. In this way, it is possible to make a simple fuel gauge for primary batteries, for example.

The RP605 is designed for applications that are mainly in sleep mode and wake-up periodically to perform a measurement, transmit data and then return to sleep mode. For this type of applications, the current consumption in sleep mode should remain as low as possible. The RP605 has an impressive low quiescent current and consumes only 300 nA (DC-DC Converter part), prolonging battery life or makes it possible for the designer to select a smaller sized battery for the application.

The RP605 is able to provide up to 300 mA in Buck mode whilst in Boost mode the output current is less and related to the input voltage level. Multiple protection circuits are integrated, including an Under-Voltage Lock-Out circuit which disables the DC/DC Converter in case the input voltage drops below a minimum threshold. A soft-start circuit controls the output voltage to ramp-up smoothly and prevents any output overshoot and undershoot during the start-up period. The Lx current limit circuit prevents the peak current through the inductor to exceed a specific maximum current threshold. An output overvoltage protection which turns off both the P-channel and N-channel MOSFETs and thermal protection, shutting down the IC in case the junction temperature increases


