Cable-to-board connector in dip solder versions

Dip soldering is a reliable connection technology, especially in the automotive industry. What is more, the cable-to-board connectors are now also available as pre-assembled cable connectors for efficient and time-saving processing.

The connectors in a 2.0 mm pitch are specially designed for use in harsh environments and provide compact and reliable connections that are subject to high vibrations. These kinds of requirements typically occur in the automotive sector, for example in inverters such as on-board charging systems or engine control systems. The high robustness is ensured by the TPA ("Terminal Position Assurance"), an additional securing of the crimp contacts in the socket housing. This locking system makes the connection particularly resistant to strong vibrations.

The latest enhancements open up new possible applications not only in the automotive sector but also in industry, telecommunications and medical technology. The compact design and the flexible contact technology (SMT and dip solder) allow installation even in space-critical locations. The dual beam female contact compensates misalignment mating tolerances, while the close-box design additionally ensures reliable positioning of the male contacts. The crimp contacts are specified for wiring with AWG 22 and AWG 24. The cable-to-board connectors are now also available as standard pre-assembled with cable lengths of 100 mm as single and dual-ended versions. The connectors with tin-plated contacts support a wide temperature range from -40 °C to +100 °C and are available with pin counts of 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10 and 12 pins.

