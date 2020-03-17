Cadence’s digital full flow promises up to 3X faster throughput, better results

March 17, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Cadence
Cadence Design Systems’ latest digital full flow release has been enhanced to further optimize power, performance and area (PPA) results across a variety of application areas.

The flow features multiple industry-first capabilities including unified placement and physical optimization engines plus machine learning (ML) capabilities, enabling design excellence with up to 3X faster throughput and up to 20% improved PPA, the EDA vendor says.
Key enhancements include the iSpatial technology which integrates the Innovus Implementation System’s GigaPlace Placement Engine and the GigaOpt Optimizer into the Genus Synthesis Solution, providing techniques such as layer assignment, useful clock skew and via pillars. The iSpatial technology allows a seamless transition from Genus physical synthesis to Innovus implementation using a common user interface and database. ML capabilities enable users to leverage their existing designs to train the iSpatial optimization technology to minimize design margins versus traditional place and route flows.

What’s more, the digital full flow incorporates unified implementation, timing- and IR-sign-off engines, offering enhanced sign-off convergence by concurrently closing the design for all physical, timing and reliability targets. This allows customers to reduce design margins and iterations.
Cadence - www.cadence.com


SiFive, Ceva pre-integrate IP for AI offering

SiFive, Ceva pre-integrate IP for AI offering

Business News | Jan 07,2020
ECAD

ECAD/MCAD synchronization tool ease up team collaboration

New Products | Jan 15,2020
design tool

A browser-based magnetic design tool for all EPCOS ferrites

New Products | Jan 16,2020
Chip market declined 12% in 2019, says Gartner

Chip market declined 12% in 2019, says Gartner

Market News | Jan 16,2020
Pathwave

UMS Pathwave ADS PDKs supports electro thermal capability

Business News | Jan 17,2020
reference designs

Ultra Librarian partners with Maxim Integrated on interactive reference designs

New Products | Jan 21,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.