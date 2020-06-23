Camera link frame grabbers support FPGA programming

Each Pro board delivers onboard image processing offload to FPGA devices, high frame-rate image capture, support for extended cable lengths, and reliable image acquisition. The frame grabbers are built around an FPGA device from the Xilinx Kintex-7 family, directly integrating control, format, and stream logic onto the frame grabber itself. Paired with the Matrox FDK development kit, the Pro models support development of custom FPGA configurations to relieve the host system of intensive image-processing functions. An enhanced iteration of the field-proven Matrox Radient eV series of Camera Link boards, Matrox Rapixo CL Pro capably handle image capture from an extensive range of devices, whether a single low data-rate Camera Link device to multiple maximum-bandwidth Camera Link cameras. Users can interface with up to four Base or two Full/80-bit mode Camera Link cameras at up to 85 MHz on a single board. Integrated Power-over-Camera Link (PoCL) and extended cable lengths support further simplify cabling requirements.

Matrox Imaging - www.matrox.com