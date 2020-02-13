CAN transceiver module is fully isolated

February 13, 2020 //By Julien Happich
CAN transceiver
The CAN transceiver module series CTD-CAN from Mornsun is designed and produced in accordance with IATF16949 system requirements and meets AEC-Q100 standards.

The CTD-CAN series integrates power isolation, signal isolation, CAN transceiver and bus protection in one module, which effectively solves bus interferences and abnormal communication issues. Designed in a 17.00x12.14x9.45mm SMD package, the unit operates in the -40 to +105ºC temperature range with a Baud rate up to 1Mbps. It features two-port isolation to 2500 VDC (input and output are mutually isolated).

Mornsun - www.mornsun-power.com


