Capacitor manufacturer to evaluate Smoltek’ carbon nanofiber-based technology

March 27, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Smoltek
Swedish startup Smoltek announced it has signed an evaluation agreement with one of the world’s largest capacitor manufacturers, allowing the manufacturer to evaluate Smoltek's patented carbon nanofiber-based CNF-MIM (Carbon Nanofiber-Metal-Insulator-Metal) technology in a joint project.

The agreement is intended to lead to a production license agreement in the next step. The order value for this first step amounts to approximately SEK 1 million (about 90,000 Euros). The agreement will be valid until August 2020, with the possibility to extension. During this time, the capacitor manufacturer will evaluate Smoltek’s CNF-MIM technology from both a technical and commercial perspective.

“This is the first license agreement that we have signed for our CNF-MIM technology, making it an important milestone for Smoltek. Both parties understand that our technology has great potential in the market for miniaturized high-performing capacitors,” said Smoltek’s CEO Anders Johansson. During the autumn of 2019, Smoltek was able to demonstrate that the company’s CNF-MIM technology is competitive from an industrial perspective as it offers improved performance while using just a fraction of the space needed for conventional capacitors.

Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB – www.smoltek.com

Related article:

Swedish startup to shrink IC packaging with carbon nanofibers

 


Researchers in the US are designing a silicon chip that can accelerate electrons to over 94 percent of the speed of light.

Particle accelerator fits in a silicon chip

Technology News | Jan 03,2020
VARTA has bought back its European consumer business, and will use the cashflow for silicon battery development

VARTA brings consumer battery business back to Europe

Partners | Jan 03,2020
LED driver

Linear LED driver has a voltage dropout of only 115mV

New Products | Jan 07,2020
inductors

Molded power inductors rated up to 120V

New Products | Jan 07,2020
microLED

microLED startup raises EUR 4,5M to develop AR microdisplays

Business News | Jan 09,2020
Maxim sues Monolithic Power over dc-to-dc conversion

Maxim sues Monolithic Power over dc-to-dc conversion

Business News | Jan 09,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.