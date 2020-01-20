Casambi extends technology partnership with Osram

January 20, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Casambi
Wireless lighting controls and networks solutions provider Casambi is reinforcing its technology partnership with LED manufacturer Osram, allowing see Osram to leverage the benefits of Casambi’s class-leading embedded Bluetooth module and software technology.

The move will act as a solid base to develop further intelligent Casambi-ready hardware, as well as lighting control software solutions for the professional lighting market.
Casambi’s embedded Bluetooth module is designed for integration with LED drivers, lighting control systems and light fixtures. The module is pre-programmed with Casambi’s firmware, making it completely compatible with other Casambi-enabled devices. Wireless control is achieved using Casambi smartphone and tablet apps via the Bluetooth 4.0 protocol. Devices automatically form a self-healing and self-organising wireless mesh network so that a large number of fixtures can be controlled from any point, without the requirement for an external gateway module.

Casambi - www.casambi.com


