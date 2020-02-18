Cellular IoT platform combines edge AI with environmental sensing

The unit is designed to remove both the delay in time-to-market and commercial risk of developing a sensor-to-cloud IoT solution with both basic and big data AI analysis and machine learning capabilities. Signetik says the SigCell platform offers a vast range of environmental sensing and imaging processing capabilities that include (but are not limited to): temperature, humidity, movement, sound, light, rain, gun shot, and visual tracking. Typical battery-life is quoted at 2-5 years in most applications depending on duty cycle. Although The Signetik IoT platform includes an ecosystem of add-on boards with sensors for various applications, the company can develop bespoke solutions too. The Signetik SigCell platform uses the Nordic nRF9160 SiP's 64MHz Arm Cortex-M33 processor supported by 1MB of Flash and 256KB of RAM memory to perform sensor data acquisition, edge computing, and even basic AI data analysis to avoid the financial and energy cost of sending large amounts of data to the cloud. Only if big data AI is required would collected IoT data be transferred.

In addition to a wide range of IoT-targeted short- and long-range wireless module platforms and add-ons, Signetik offers a full range of embedded design services ranging from PCBs and RF antenna design, to smartphone and web application design, data server design, as well as server monitoring.

Signetik - www.signetik.com