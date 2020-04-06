Centrifugal fan measures just 70mm in diameter by 20mm

Designed to serve the cooling requirements of the latest high-density but thin electronic sub-assemblies fitted into enclosures with restricted space, the new centrifugal blower will also find ready applications in air purifiers and larger scale ventilation systems.

Developed by cooling specialist Sanyo Denki the new San Ace 9TD12P6G001 12VDC centrifugal fan delivers an airflow rate of up to 39.9 cubic feet per minute (CFM) at a static pressure of 560 Pa but is significantly thinner compared to axial fans that deliver similar performance or for that matter, a typical 76mm blower fan. Compared to the popular 76 x 20mm Sanyo Denki blower, the new fan provides 3.9 times more airflow at 1.9 times higher static pressure.

EAO Ltd - www.eao.com