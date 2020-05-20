Ceramic common mode filter puts an end to radio interference

May 20, 2020 //By Julien Happich
common mode filter
The WE-CCMF compact multilayer common mode choke delivered by Würth Elektronik in a 0504 package is characterized by high common mode attenuation in the WiFi frequency range (> 30 dB at 2450 MHz).

The WE-CCMF improves the sensitivity of Wireless LAN and Bluetooth enabled devices (notebooks, laptops, routers, IoT devices) that also include interfaces with high-speed push-pull signal transmission. These devices include USB 3.1/3.2, SATA 3.0/3.2, HDMI 1.4/2.0 or Thunderbolt 2/3. The high switching frequency of state-of-the-art data lines has made common mode interference a problem in radio reception. The ceramic common mode choke WE-CCMF achieves excellent attenuation in just this 2.45 GHz range. The LTCC design of the WE-CCMF ensures low losses and high reliability. The reflow solderable SMT component has high temperature stability and is suitable for operating temperatures from -40°C to +85°C. The push-pull cut-off frequency of the choke is 8 GHz.

Würth Elektronik - www.we-online.com


