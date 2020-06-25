Certus-NX: Lattice's low power, general-purpose FPGA

At the same time, the FPGA provides best-in-class power savings, small size, reliability, instant-on performance, and support fast PCI Express (PCIe) and Gigabit Ethernet interfaces to enable data co-processing, signal bridging, and system control. Built around the industry’s first low power FPGA platform using 28nm FD-SOI process technology, the Lattice Certus-NX FPGA family is up to 3x smaller than competition, enabling a complete PCIe solution only measuring 36mm 2. Certus-NX developers will have access to Lattice’s extensive IP library. Notable IP blocks available on Certus-NX include 1.5 Gbps differential I/O with performance that is up to 70 percent higher than competing FPGAs, 5 Gbps PCIe, 1.5 Gbps SGMII, and 1066 Mbps DDR3. Developers can test these IP blocks on Certus-NX development boards for the fast implementation of interfaces commonly used in Certus-NX FPGAs’ target applications.

To secure the devices’ bitstream against unauthorized access/alteration/copying, Certus-NX FPGAs support AES-256 encryption with best-in-class ECDSA authentication to protect devices throughout their lifecycles.

The devices use programmable back bias to enable user-selectable high performance or low power operating modes, depending on the needs of their application. This can slash power consumption by 4x compared to similar FPGAs. The devices also offer ultra-fast device configuration from SPI memory that is up to 12x faster than similar competing FPGAs, with individual I/Os able to configure in just 3 ms, and full-device startup in only 8-14 ms depending on device capacity. The FPGAs offer up to 100 times better soft-error rate (SER) performance than similar FPGAs, they are temperature-rated for use in industrial applications.

