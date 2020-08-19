Ceva first for certified WiFi 6 IP

August 19, 2020 //By Jean-Pierre Joosting
CEVA Wi-Fi 6 IP first to achieve WiFi CERTIFIED 6 status
Design house Ceva has achieved certification for WiFi 6 for its RivieraWaves 802.11ax MAC and modem IP.

Ceva has announced that its RivieraWaves WiFi 6 IP platform is the first to achieve Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Status from the Wi-Fi Alliance.

Ceva offers a complete suite of WiFi 6 IPs, spanning 1x1 20 MHz for low power IoT devices through to MIMO 80/160 MHz Wi-Fi 6 and 6E for higher end products including smartphones, smart TVs, access points and wireless infrastructure. Wi-Fi 6 IP from CEVA have already been licensed to multiple semiconductor companies and OEMs for upcoming products, particularly low power IoT SoCs.

"WiFi 6 is set to have a huge role in the expansion of the Internet of Things in the coming years, with its inherent low power design and high throughput being ideal for IoT devices. By taking our IP through the certification process, it provides our customers with a low risk path to integrating WiFi 6 connectivity into their chip designs and we look forward to sharing their success in this burgeoning space,” said Ange Aznar, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at Ceva.

The certification confirms WiFi 6 products and networks that meet the highest standards for security and interoperability to deliver exceptional end user experiences and wireless stability. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 products provide significant capacity, performance and latency improvements to the entire Wi-Fi ecosystem, while ensuring that solutions from multiple vendors interoperate to help enable greater innovation and opportunity.

The RivieraWaves WiFi IP family offers a comprehensive suite of IPs and platforms for embedding Wi-Fi connectivity into SoCs/ASSPs addressing a broad range of applications. The IP is aimed at the vast array of media-sharing consumer devices including smartphones, tablets, cameras and smart home products.


