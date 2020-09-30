China set to block Nvidia-ARM deal

September 30, 2020 //By Peter Clarke
China set to block Nvidia-ARM deal
China is likely to block the proposed takeover of ARM by Nvidia, says a former Lenovo Group chief engineer reported in Chinese media.

Reportedly, and in translation, Ni Guangnan said: "I believe the Chinese commerce ministry will reject the acquisition," while speaking at a conference in Zhengzhou in China. Guangnan is now an academic at the state-controlled Chinese Academy of Engineering but was previously chief engineer of Chinese computer giant Lenovo Group.

Earlier this month GPU and AI processor vendor Nvidia agreed a $40 billion deal with Softbank Group to acquire ARM while admitting it could take up 18 months to usher the deal through regulatory barriers. Lenovo is the Chinese computer company that gained global prominence when it acquired IBM's personal computer business back in 2005.

Ni said that Chinese companies would not be "comfortable" using the ARM processor architecture if it were owned by a US company.

Although that might be the unspoken concern about any negative ruling by a Chinese regulator, the given reason would likely be based on the premise that Nvidia's ownership would create an over-dominant supplier in IP and chip architecture that is bad for customer choice.

Related links and articles:

Other articles on eeNews Europe


Hong Kong changes set to disrupt semiconductor supply chain

Hong Kong changes set to disrupt semiconductor supply chain

Business News | Jul 06,2020
State backing helps SMIC stage $6.5 billion fund raiser

State backing helps SMIC stage $6.5 billion fund raiser

Business News | Jul 06,2020
Brain-sensing wearable dev kit announced

Brain-sensing wearable development kit announced

Market News | Jul 06,2020
Project takes automotive AI chips into space

Project takes automotive AI chips into space

Technology News | Jul 07,2020
China's AI player Cambricon sets IPO price

China's AI player Cambricon sets IPO price

Business News | Jul 07,2020
IMEC provides DRAM review, mulls R&D directions

IMEC provides DRAM review, mulls R&D directions

Technology News | Jul 07,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.