China's AI player Cambricon sets IPO price

July 07, 2020 //By Peter Clarke
China's AI player Cambricon sets IPO price
Artificial intelligence chipmaker Cambricon Technologies Corp. Ltd. (Beijing, China) has set the price for its IPO and is looking to raise 2.58 billion yuan (about US$367 million).

However, the value of the IPO was reduced from previously stated aims of raising 2.8 billion yuan (about $400 million).

The company has now set the price at 64.39 yuan for its listing on Shanghai's tech-heavy STAR board with the deal being announced one-day after foundry SMIC set its own fund-raising (see State backing to help SMIC stage $6.5 billion fund raiser ).

Cambricon is offering 40.1 million new shares or about 10 percent of the company after the IPO. This will value the company at 25.76 billion yuan (about $3.65 billion). The list could take place as early as this month, according to reports.

Cambricon used to supply Huawei with AI chips but in 2019 Huawei subsidiary HiSilicon decided to develop AI chips itself, becoming a direct competitor.

According to reports from the IPO prospectus Cambricon made a net loss of 1.18 billion yuan (about $168 million) on revenues that had tripled year-on-year to 443.9 million yuan (about $63.25 million).

Related links and articles:

www.cambricon.com

News articles:

State backing to help SMIC stage $6.5 billion fund raiser

China's ASR joins ranks of hardware unicorns

Cambricon licenses Moortec's 16nm in-chip monitor

China chip startup nets $100 million Series A

SambaNova heads to 'unicorn' status, raises $150 million

Graphcore nears 'double-unicorn' status with extra funding

NovuMind benchmarks tensor processor


IoT edge

A trusted design path for IoT edge products

New Products | Apr 09,2020
IoT edge

A trusted design path for IoT edge products

New Products | Apr 09,2020
Autonomous DAQ

Autonomous DAQ computer targets edge computing

| Apr 09,2020
edge AI

eFPGA-based edge AI inference co-processor gets benchmarked

New Products | Apr 13,2020
Google preps 'Whitechapel' processor for Pixel phone

Google preps 'Whitechapel' processor for Pixel phone

Technology News | Apr 15,2020
ventilator

Renesas delivers open-source ventilator system reference design

Business News | Apr 16,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.