Chip makers see Covid-19 bounce for full year

April 23, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Covid-19 bounce
The first quarter results from chip makers are showing a dip as a result of the Covid-19 lockdowns around the world but are confident demand will be back in the second half of the year.

ST Microelectronics, Texas Instruments and Teledyne all see a bounce for the end of the year despite lower sales in the first quarter. Part of the supply chain challenge has been the shutdown and limited capacity at test and assembly plants in Malaysia and the Philippines as all fabs have remained open.

“During March we started to see slowdown in automotive particularly in legacy automotive in European and the US but we are now starting to see some recovery in China,” said Jen Marc Chery, chief executive of ST. “Demand is still solid. In Q2 we anticipate all manufacturing sites will be operational but with reduced capacity and we expect Q2 to be the most challenging quarter.” 

Part of this was also down to logistics. “We experienced many flights grounded and many borders closed, and in the very last of days of the quarter this hit our sales by 20 to $25m, with $40m lost in manufacturing in the very last days,” said Marco Monti, president of the automotive and discrete group and General Manager Automotive Product Group.

“We are starting to find alternative ways to support our companies, so we will see $80m to $100m from loss of manufacturing and logistics in Q2,” he said. The company also lost a few days of production at assembly plants in Malaysia and the Philippines. It has also cut back on its capital expenditure, partly as the lockdown has meant building at the facility at Agrate in Italy has been put on hold.  

Texas Instruments is also quietly confident despite the fall in the automotive market.

“Our lead times remain short and unchanged and that we could respond to short term demand. This is because we invested in inventory, have robust business continuity plan and invested in geographically diverse internal manufacturing footprint,” said Rich Templeton, chief executive of TI. “Our manufacturing teams are operating throughout the world, including countries like Malaysia and the Philippines, where


Apple makes ground in legal case against IP phone chip designer

Apple makes ground in legal case against iPhone chip designer

Business News | Jan 25,2020
Quantum computing available via Amazon Web Services

Quantum computing available via Amazon Web Services

Technology News | Jan 26,2020
Storage

Storage should not be an afterthought in industrial design

Feature Articles | Jan 27,2020
touch controls

Intuitive touch controls for STM32-based smart devices

New Products | Jan 27,2020
smart buildings

Let smart buildings count people with ToF

New Products | Jan 27,2020
cybersecurity

Automotive cybersecurity begins with secure ASIC, FPGA and SoC hardware

Feature Articles | Jan 28,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.