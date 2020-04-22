On-chip optical frequency combs generates microwaves in the X-band

April 22, 2020 //By Julien Happich
optical frequency combs
Researchers from the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) have leveraged ultra-low loss silicon nitride waveguides to demonstrate integrated soliton microcombs with repetition rates as low as 10 GHz.

A key building block of microwave photonics, optical frequency combs provide hundreds of equidistant and mutually coherent laser lines emitted as ultrashort optical pulses with a stable repetition rate, which can be turned into a microwave carrier upon photodetection.

Publishing their results in Nature Photonics under a paper titled “Photonic microwave generation in the X- and K-band using integrated soliton microcombs”, the EPFL research team led by Tobias J. Kippenberg was able to manufacture silicon nitride waveguides with the lowest loss in any photonic integrated circuit. Using this technology, the generated coherent soliton pulses have repetition rates in both the microwave K- (~20 GHz, used in 5G) and X-band (~10 GHz, used in radars).

The resulting microwave signals feature phase noise properties on par with or even lower than commercial electronic microwave synthesizers. The demonstration of integrated soliton microcombs at microwave repetition rates bridges the fields of integrated photonics, nonlinear optics and microwave photonics.


Photograph of the silicon nitride photonic chips used for
frequency comb and photonic microwave generation.
Credit: Junqiu Liu and Jijun He (EPFL).

The researchers achieved a level of optical losses low enough to allow light to propagate nearly 1 meter in a waveguide that is only 1 micrometer in diameter. This loss level is still more than three orders of magnitude higher than the value in optical fibers, but represents the lowest loss in any tightly confining waveguide for integrated nonlinear photonics to date, the researchers say.


Quantum computing available via Amazon Web Services

Quantum computing available via Amazon Web Services

Technology News | Jan 26,2020
analog ICs

Arrow to distribute ABLIC’s analog ICs in EMEA

New Products | Jan 28,2020
Real-time clocks

Real-time clocks with low-standby current for infotainment and T-Box systems

New Products | Jan 28,2020
goniophotometer

Goniophotometer assesses automotive lighting

New Products | Jan 29,2020
encryption

All optical encryption within fibre-optic transmissions

Technology News | Jan 30,2020
laser

Blue high-power laser suits show and stage spotlights

New Products | Jan 30,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.