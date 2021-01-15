Chip shortages hit car makers

January 15, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
Chip shortages hit car makers
Car makers across the world are having to shut plants and reduce production as a result of chip shortages

Chip shortages have hit car makers around the world, with production in Europe and the UK hit.

eeNew Automotive highlighted this issue back in December with shortages at VW, and now Audi and Mercedes.

Ford, Toyota,  Fiat Chrysler (now part of Stellantis with the Peugeot-Citroen PSA Group) and Nissan have all said they would cut vehicle production this month due to a shortage of semiconductors. This morning saw Toyota stop four production lines at three plants in Japan as a result, and Honda in the UK will close for four days as it has no parts.

Major automotive silicon supplier NXP said it was , and Nvidia pointed to the boom in GPU shipments to gaming and laptops as a contributing factor. The pandemic caused significant sales declines in the automotive industry worldwide last year, and chip makers shifted to consumer silicon as a result. This has lighlighted the vital imporance o fthe semiconductor supply chain for the industry. With more connected vehicles an dnmore processing in cars, that will only become more significant going forward both for production and relibility, as the recent Tesla recall around embedded flash memory showed.

“The car makers made matters worse by shutting off their suppliers and [didn’t see] while it’s a picosecond to cancel any orders it’s a 4-6 month lead time to turn supply back on again,” said semiconductor analyst Malcolm Penn of Future Horizons.

Related articles 

Other articles on eeNews Europe 


NXP signs AI startup for development tool

NXP signs AI startup for development tool

Business News | Oct 19,2020
Basestation-in-the-sky startup emerges from stealth

UK basestation-in-the-sky startup emerges from stealth

Technology News | Oct 20,2020
ETSI launches new version of DECT wireless for the Internet of Things

ETSI launches new version of DECT wireless for the Internet of Things

Technology News | Oct 20,2020
Wipro buys chip design service firm for $80 million

Wipro buys US ASIC design services firm

Business News | Oct 20,2020
Foxconn brings contract manufacturing to electric vehicles

Foxconn brings contract manufacturing to electric vehicles

Business News | Oct 20,2020
Nokia to build 4G network for the Moon

Nokia to build 4G network for the Moon

Technology News | Oct 20,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.