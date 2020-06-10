In-chip technology for highly distributed real-time thermal analysis

June 10, 2020 //By Julien Happich
thermal analysis
Designed for the TSMC N5 process technology, Moortec’s highly granular Distributed Thermal Sensor (DTS) offers a 7x area reduction in comparison to some standard in-chip thermal sensor solutions.

It also supports high accuracy measurement across a wide temperature range at enhanced conversion speeds. As geometries scale toward 5 nano-meter and below, designers are facing major challenges to provide reliable, power efficient and speed optimized chip designs.

“We’ve seen a clear need for tighter thermal control of semiconductor devices,” said Stephen Crosher, Moortec CEO. “Multi-core architectures applied to AI, automotive, consumer and many other applications, benefiting from highly distributed sensing schemes to minimize system-level power consumption, optimize data throughput, and improve product lifetimes. We are confident that this extension to Moortec’s portfolio will enable our customers to maximize the performance of their silicon and further strengthen the long-term collaboration we have with TSMC.”

The DTS technology design kit was made available in early 2020 and has already been licensed to several major customers.

Moortec - www.moortec.com


Printed electronics

Printed electronics expect steep growth in 2020

Market News | Mar 13,2020
manufacturers

62% of manufacturers anticipate sales to be down for the year

Market News | Mar 13,2020
wafers

Online store specializes on wafers, from glass to SOI

Business News | Mar 16,2020
lasers

Researchers grow III-V lasers on standard SOI wafers

Technology News | Mar 17,2020
signal conditioner

Smart AC-LVDT signal conditioner is cybersecure

New Products | Mar 17,2020
thermal imaging

Easy point-and-shoot IR thermal imaging cameras

New Products | Mar 18,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.