In-chip technology for highly distributed real-time thermal analysis

It also supports high accuracy measurement across a wide temperature range at enhanced conversion speeds. As geometries scale toward 5 nano-meter and below, designers are facing major challenges to provide reliable, power efficient and speed optimized chip designs.

“We’ve seen a clear need for tighter thermal control of semiconductor devices,” said Stephen Crosher, Moortec CEO. “Multi-core architectures applied to AI, automotive, consumer and many other applications, benefiting from highly distributed sensing schemes to minimize system-level power consumption, optimize data throughput, and improve product lifetimes. We are confident that this extension to Moortec’s portfolio will enable our customers to maximize the performance of their silicon and further strengthen the long-term collaboration we have with TSMC.”

The DTS technology design kit was made available in early 2020 and has already been licensed to several major customers.

Moortec - www.moortec.com