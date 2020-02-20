Cloud service delivers remote IoT devices monitoring and diagnostics

“According to research, embedded software applications typically contain three to five missed bugs per 1,000 lines of code at the initial release,” explains Johan Kraft, CEO and founder of Percepio. “Percepio DevAlert makes developers aware of these bugs as soon as they occur. The sooner an update can be provided, the fewer end-users will be affected. Reducing the time-to-repair for device software bugs, from the first symptoms until a correction is deployed, results in higher product quality and more satisfied customers over the lifetime of the product.”

Percepio DevAlert, which during its beta-testing period was known as Device Firmware Monitor, is a secure and scalable cloud service that works with AWS IoT Core and supports FreeRTOS- and ThreadX-based firmware. Support for other RTOSes available on demand.

The cloud service includes three components: a classification engine that categorizes alerts into unique issues and notifies the developers whenever new issues are found; the firmware agent, a memory-efficient tracing recorder which allows a memory buffer of just 4 Kbytes on the IoT device to hold up to 1,000 software events; and the Percepio Tracealyzer visual trace diagnostics tool, enabling developers to view reported traces, including events leading up to the error.

Percepio - www.percepio.com