CMOS-compatible tensile-strained GeSn disk supports continuous lasing

Their results published in the Nature Photonics journal under the title “Ultra-low-threshold continuous-wave and pulsed lasing in tensile-strained GeSn alloys” describes GeSn microdisk lasers fully encapsulated by a stressor layer made of dielectric Silicon Nitride (SiNx) to produce tensile strain. An indirect-bandgap semiconductor as-grown, the 300 nm-thick GeSn layer with 5.4 atomic percent of tin is transformed via tensile strain engineering into a direct-bandgap semiconductor that supports lasing. A specific microdisk cavity design was developed to allow high strain transfer from the stressor layer to the active region, remove the interface defects, and enhanced thermal cooling of the active region.
With this approach, the researchers write, low Sn concentration enables improved defect engineering and the tensile strain delivers a low density of states at the valence band edge, which is the light hole band.