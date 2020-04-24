CNT-based wearable strain sensor relies on light transmittance

The sensor is capable of sensitive, stable, and continuous measurement of physical signals, including subtle human motions for the real-time monitoring of body postures.

Doing away with conventional piezo-resistive strain sensors, the researchers led by Professor Inkyu Park from the Department of Mechanical Engineering designed an optical-type stretchable strain sensor instead, based on the light transmittance changes of a CNT-embedded elastomer.



Schematic diagram of the sensor based on the optical

transmittance changes of the CNT-embedded Ecoflex

thin film.



The new sensor is reported to exhibit high stability and is less affected by environmental disturbances. In order to achieve a large dynamic range for the sensor, Professor Park and his team chose Ecoflex as an elastomeric substrate with good mechanical durability and flexibility, into which they embedded multi-walled CNTs.

Under tensile strain, microcracks propagate within the embedded CNT matrix, changing the optical transmittance of the film which can be measured using a LED on one side and a photodiode on the other side. Such an optical wearable strain sensor has a dynamic range of 0 to 400%, the researchers report, with a sensitivity 10 times higher than conventional optical stretchable strain sensors.