Cobham sells radiation test subsidiary

UK defence electronics company Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES) has sold its US and European radiation test subsidiary to a US competitor.

Cobham RAD, based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was sold to neighbour Radiation Test Solutions (RTS), a specialist in the design, analysis, and testing of semiconductor devices and materials for satellite, aircraft, and ground applications.

This will allow CAES to focus on core competencies in design and manufacture of RF and mmWave technolgies, digital processing and power solutions for space, radar, and missile applications.

“During our strategic planning process, we determined that we were not the optimal owners of Cobham RAD,” said Shawn Black, CEO of Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions. “This sale aligns with our strategic intent to focus on our core competencies in design and manufacture of RF, microwave, and millimetre wave solutions; digital processing, and power solutions for space, electronic warfare, radar, and missile applications. We have had a good working relationship with RTS and have been impressed by their technical capabilities and strong support of our customers. We feel confident that RTS will continue to provide that same level of support as they move forward with the business,” he said.

The RAD division provides MIL-STD testing in the US and Europe, along with chip removal and re-assembly for RAD testing, backside chip thinning and re-assembly for Heavy Ion radiation testing as well as radiation test engineering support including circuit design, test plan development and test result reports.

“We are excited to continue to expand our capability and grow the business to support the increasing demand for our space-based testing services and satellite analysis,” said Malcolm Thomson, President, Radiation Test Solutions. “By bringing both companies together under one roof, RTS can ensure our ability to support the growing needs of the commercial space industry,” he continued.

www.cobhamaes.com/rad; www.radiationtestsolutions.com

