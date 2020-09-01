Collaborative processing boosts in-memory neural networks

September 01, 2020 //By Peter Clarke
Collaborative processing boosts in-memory neural networks
Researchers at UCL in the UK have shown that neural networks implemented in many types of resistive RAM can be more efficient when tasks are applied to multiple smaller networks and the results averaged.

While the use of ReRAMs – sometimes known as memristors – to implement machine learning neural networks can be 1,000 times more efficient than running such networks in software on conventional von Neumann machines, the accuracy can be variable, due to random telegraph noise (RTN) and other variabilities. RTN is often associated with step-like transitions between two or more discrete voltage or current levels at random. It is not fully understood but is thought to be due to sudden releases of charges previously trapped at surface interfaces or related to surface contaminants.

In a study published in Nature Communications, engineers at University College London (UCL) found tha t the neural network accuracy could be improved by forming several sub-groups of neural networks and averaging their calculations, so that errors in individual networks could be cancelled out.

Adnan Mehonic and PhD student Dovydas Joksas and colleagues tested but filamentary and supposedly non-filamentary RRAMs and chalcogenide phase change memory. These included the following material systems: TaOx, Ta/HfO2, HfOx, Al2O3/TiO2, SiOx, TiO2/a-Si and PCM.

The research showed that use of "processing by committee" and averaging the results improved the accuracy, regardless of material or technology. It also worked for a number of different problems that may affect accuracy.

"We hoped that there might be more generic approaches that improve not the device-level, but the system-level behaviour, and we believe we found one," said Mehonic in a statement. "Arranging the neural network into several smaller networks rather than one big network led to greater accuracy overall."

Intrinsic Ltd is a startup formed by Professor Tony Kenyon and Adnan Mehonic, to commericalize a SiOx-based RRAM device.

Related links and articles:

www.ucl.ac.ukwww.intrinsicst.com

Nature Communications paper

News articles:

Other articles on eeNews Europe


A team at KU Leuven and Lancaster University have used an organic salt and scanning electron microscope to store data at 41Tbit per sq cm

Organic salts offers 100x increase in data storage

Technology News | Jun 04,2020
industrial IoT

End-to-end connectivity framework for industrial IoT

New Products | Jun 04,2020
I3C multiplexers

I3C multiplexers and IO expanders run at 12.5MHz

New Products | Jun 04,2020
Chip design at 5nm is one third more costly than at 7nm

Chip design at 5nm is one third more costly than at 7nm

Business News | Jun 04,2020
Gaia-X aims to provide data portability, privacy and 'digital sovereignty' for cloud and data centre services across Europe.

Europe’s Gaia-X takes on Amazon and Microsoft clouds

Business News | Jun 04,2020
smart speaker

Miniature programmable smart speaker is only 24x24x17mm

New Products | Jun 05,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.