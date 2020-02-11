Compact board takes 8th generation Intel Core processors to the Edge

February 11, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Edge
AAEON’s PICO-WHU4 is the company’s latest compact board designed for embedded artificial intelligence, and edge computing.

Built on the PICO-ITX form factor, the board features the 8th Generation Intel Core i3/i5/i7 and Celeron processors (formerly Whiskey Lake) combined with support for up to 16 GB of DDR4 RAM. This setup allows the PICO-WHU4 to power many AI and edge computing applications. Its wide operating temperature range from 0°C to 60°C makes this board a tough and reliable system for any working condition. The board features two Ethernet ports, two HDMI ports, and four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, it also features two COM headers, supporting RS-232/422/485 serial port operation. An M.2 slot provides support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and a mSATA/mPCIe slot can support expansions such as the AI Core X with Intel Movidius Myriad X. Manufacturer Support from AAEON can also custom configure the PICO-WHU4 to suit customer projects, helping to reduce development time and time-to-market.

AAEON - www.aaeon.com


