Compact dual inductors with high saturation current

A special feature of the inductors, which are certified according to AEC-Q200 and compatible with RoHS, are the high saturation currents of up to 16.1 A. The magnetically shielded inductors have dimensions of just 12.5x12.5x10.5mm3 and are designed for a wide temperature range of -55 to +150 °C. Depending on the type, the inductors offer very high coupling factors of the two windings from 97 to 99 percent. The fields of application of dual inductors are diverse: Indeed, they can be used as coupled inductors in SEPIC (Single-Ended Primary Inductance Converter) or 1:1 transformers in flyback topologies. A further application involves use as a common-mode inductor in power supply lines. The isolation voltage between the two windings is >500 V.

