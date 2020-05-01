Compact dual inductors with high saturation current

May 01, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Compact dual inductors with high saturation current
TDK Corporation has extended its range of dual inductors to include the new EPCOS series B82477D6. The seven series types cover an inductance range from 2 x 3.9 µH to 2 x 47 µH and are designed for maximum rated currents from 2.83A to 7.05A.

A special feature of the inductors, which are certified according to AEC-Q200 and compatible with RoHS, are the high saturation currents of up to 16.1 A. The magnetically shielded inductors have dimensions of just 12.5x12.5x10.5mm3 and are designed for a wide temperature range of -55 to +150 °C. Depending on the type, the inductors offer very high coupling factors of the two windings from 97 to 99 percent. The fields of application of dual inductors are diverse: Indeed, they can be used as coupled inductors in SEPIC (Single-Ended Primary Inductance Converter) or 1:1 transformers in flyback topologies. A further application involves use as a common-mode inductor in power supply lines. The isolation voltage between the two windings is >500 V.

TDK Corporation - www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com


