Compact laser scan head operates from 24V for laser engraving

April 27, 2020 //By Julien Happich
scan head
The basiCube product family from Scanlab GmbH is specifically designed for the laser-marking market, combining high dynamics and attractive price-performance ratio.

The company’s latest basiCube 14 is compatible with 24V power sources, offering integrators a further product advantage. Standard power supplies typically used in processing machines are now compatible with this scan system. Since debuting in 2015, basiCube scan heads have proven to be cost-efficient while supporting high write speeds. They are frequently employed as compact entry-level heads in the laser-marking sector, or for 3D printing of plastics. Customers can now choose among 10 or 14 millimeter apertures and XY2-100 or SL2-100 command protocols, as well as an assortment of wavelength variants. The entire product family is manufactured in Germany to the highest quality standards.

Scanlab GmbH - www.scanlab.de


