Compact panel mounted voltage measurement

The DVC 1000 series offers panel mounted voltage measurement in a compact package, measuring only 29x51x89mm, giving a total volume of only 131.6 cm 3. Designed to measure a nominal voltage of 1000 VRMS, the DVC 1000 series uses an isolating amplifier, providing very high levels of isolation with a safety insulation voltage of 4.2 kV. The use of an isolating amplifier offers significant space savings over other sensors of similar capacity, which use bulky galvanic insulation. As well as being highly robust, the DVC 1000 series also offers high levels of accuracy and temperature stability. An optional DIN rail mounting adaptor makes it easy to integrate into users’ own applications.

LEM developed the DVC 1000 to be fully compliant with the International Railway Industry Standards (IRIS). Engineers in the railway industry working with both rolling stock and sub-stations can use these versatile new sensors to measure DC links, the output voltages of inverters, the input voltage of 4 quadrant converters, or the battery voltage of Light Rail Vehicles. The features of the DVC 1000 voltage sensors also make them suitable for a broad range of small-to-medium voltage measurements in industrial markets such as DC power supply monitoring, EV chargers and battery storage applications. The DVC 1000 family can supply instantaneous +/- 30 mA current output (DVC 1000) or +/- 10 volt voltage output (DVC 1000-B) at +/- 1500 volt peak. The DVC 1000-UI model supplies a unipolar instantaneous 4-20 mA current output at 0…+1000 Volt DC (Unipolar DC Voltage measurement only). All models deliver excellent overall accuracy, of +/- 1 % at +25°C with a high stability in temperature, leading to an overall accuracy of +/- 1.7% with an operating temperature range from -40°C to +85°C.

