Complete Bluetooth Low Energy system in 6x6mm SIP

The 1.1mm high BGM220S SIP uses the Wireless Gecko EFR32BG22 system-on-chip to add turnkey Bluetooth connectivity to extremely small products and requires a single inductor outside the package.

“The way we have built the antenna on the substrate so that it is not impacted by enclosures or other objects so you can mount the SIP very close to the housing,” said Matt Saunders, vice president of marketing and applications at Silicon Labs.

The company has also launched a slightly larger PCB variant optimized for wireless performance along with a better link budget for greater range, the BGM220P. Both support Bluetooth Direction Finding, all while delivering up to ten-year battery life from a single large coin cell.

“Our Bluetooth Low Energy product portfolio showcases Silicon Labs’ unique ability to deliver a complete range of wireless solutions with best-in-class performance, power, size and security features,” said Matt Johnson, senior vice president of IoT at Silicon Labs. “Over the years, Silicon Labs has established a proven track record of success across a wide range of IoT wireless areas including Mesh, Multiprotocol, Proprietary, Thread, Zigbee and Z-Wave, to name a few. We are now focusing our wireless expertise to also establish leadership in the Bluetooth Low Energy space and we have seen excellent market reception for our Secure Bluetooth 5.2 SoCs. The BG22, launched in January, is experiencing among the highest levels of product adoption and opportunity pipeline growth we have ever seen, with a wide range of applications in consumer, medical and smart home products.”

The SiP modules are aimed at device makers needing the smallest form factor pre-certified Bluetooth Low Energy with little to no RF design or engineering required, while PCB modules offer many of the benefits of SiP modules, but at a lower cost.

