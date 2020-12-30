Electrostatic anti-corrosion plastic film is compostable

EcoCortec in Croatia has developed what is says it the world’s first biodegradable, compostable static dissipative film and bags.

The Eco-Corr Film ESD is aimed at electronics, telecommunications, packaging, and electric car industries seeking environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

Ahead of new EU regulations penalizing sales of non-recyclable plastic packaging materials, EcoCortec is offering the material as a compostable alternative to conventional polyethylene electrostatic dissipating (ESD) films.

The material is designed for use in the protection of static sensitive multi-metal items such as electronics. The Vapour phase Corrosion Inhibitors (VpCI) film contains permanent anti-static properties to immediately reduce or eliminate static buildup as long as the films or bags are in use, independent of the presence of humidity. The film forms a molecular corrosion inhibiting layer on metal substrates and does not interfere with the physical or chemical properties of electronic components. The film and bags replace conventional rust preventatives such as oils and desiccants and allow the film to be used immediately without cleaning or degreasing.

The film meets the NACE TM0208-2008 standard for corrosion protection as well as the German TL-8135-002 standard, with static decay rate conformance to MIL-PRF-81705D and no impact on solderability of PCB, meeting the requirements of IPC-JSTD-003C, Am1 (Edge Dip Solderability Tests)

However the film will degrade in a few months in a commercial composting system. The exact time is dependent upon the conditions and activity of the disposal environment such as the temperature, soil quality and activity of microorganisms.

