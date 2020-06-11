Configurable mixed-signal IC targets motor drive applications

The SLG47105 is the company’s first motor drive CMIC that delivers the unique benefits of both configurable logic and configurable analog with high-voltage outputs, all encapsulated within a tiny 2x3mm QFN package. Part of the GreenPAK product family, the chip provides a more cost-effective, one-time NVM programmable option for designers looking to integrate both digital and analog system functions while minimizing component count, board space and power consumption for consumer and industrial motor applications.

The new device is capable of driving two Brushed DC motors, a single Stepper Motor, Solenoid or any other load requiring up to 1.5A RMS current per output, and an operating voltage up to 13.2V. Beyond standard protection features such as over temperature, undervoltage and over current protection, the SLG47105 also includes configurable digital and analog resources allowing the user to create a customized protection and motor control scheme with current or voltage regulation, stall detection or soft motor start to enable higher system reliability and more efficient battery usage. Current consumption in standby mode for the entire chip is as low as 70nA. The SLG47105 is sampling now and will be in production in the second half of 2020. An evaluation board including both a brushed and stepper motor is now available for the SLG47105 via Dialog’s GreenPAK Online Store.

Dialog Semiconductor - www.dialog-semiconductor.com