Connected platform speeds up the development of smart LED lighting

March 09, 2020 //By Julien Happich
smart LED lighting
ON Semiconductor’s Connected Lighting Platform leverages the company's expertise in Power over Ethernet (PoE) and ultra-low-power Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, along with AC/DC and DC/DC power conversion design.

The prototyping platform enables engineering teams to explore and innovate in the connected lighting sector, where light fittings become part of the Internet of Things (IoT). The Connected Lighting Platform for LED control features multiple forms of connectivity, including Bluetooth Low Energy, provided by the RSL10 SIP, and Power over Ethernet. It offers up to 90 Watts output power and provides two independent channels, each able to supply and control up to 16 LEDs. The modular platform also enables the development of battery-less LED lighting applications when used together with the Energy Harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy Switch. Comprehensive software tools support the Connected Lighting Platform, including an Integrated Development Environment (IDE), various use-cases, and mobile apps. The platform allows LEDs to be controlled wirelessly using the RSL10 Sense and Control app or through a web client.

ON Semiconductor - www.onsemi.com


