Coronavirus takes 5-week toll on product shipments, says IPC

February 26, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Coronavirus
Electronics manufacturers anticipate at least a five-week product shipment delay from suppliers due to the coronavirus epidemic, according to global electronics manufacturing association IPC.

The group says shipping delays from China and other countries where the virus has spread are already having negative impacts on manufacturers. In a recent survey conducted by IPC, roughly 65 percent of manufacturers report their suppliers expect, on average, a three-week delay. However, electronics manufacturers expect delays to be longer than what their suppliers are currently quoting. On average, executives expect shipment delays to be at least five weeks.

“The delays will likely have ripple effects for the rest of the year,” said John Mitchell, IPC’s president and CEO. "The longer China is affected by the epidemic, and the more it spreads to other parts of the world, the supply chain will experience more and varied strains and disruptions.”

The survey also highlights that an overwhelming majority (84 percent) of electronics manufacturers and suppliers are worried about the epidemic’s impact on their business operations. Delays in receiving supplier inputs can lead to factory downtime, higher average costs, transportation bottlenecks, pressure for alternative sourcing, delayed sales, and delayed prototyping that slows the introduction of new products.

“In most cases, it’s not easy for manufacturers to switch suppliers, if that’s what turns out to be necessary,” added Mitchell. “Securing alternate sources requires an investment of significant time and money that must be weighed against the value gained.”

IPC surveyed industry professionals at electronics manufacturing companies, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies, and printed circuit board (PCB) fabricators. Almost half of the survey respondents represent the contract electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry. This segment performs an estimated 25 percent of North American electronics manufacturing for OEMs. The survey was conducted between February 11–16, 2020.

IPC - www.IPC.org

Download the IPC survey

Related articles:

Coronavirus casts long shadow over 2020 business

Virtual exhibition booths flourish with show cancellations

Coronavirus fears: a boost for industrial AR tools

Coronavirus, Wuhan and the display industry


ASIC design

EnSilica signs Macnica Europe to distribute its custom ASIC designs

Business News | Nov 29,2019
stretchable conductors

Porous stretchable conductors enable breathable strain sensors

Technology News | Nov 29,2019
stretchable conductors

Porous stretchable conductors enable breathable strain sensors

Technology News | Nov 29,2019
PCM memory

PCM memory can be programmed both electrically and optically

Technology News | Dec 02,2019
blood pressure

Calibration-free cuff-less blood pressure measurement

New Products | Dec 02,2019
sensor

Miniature sensor for good air

Technology News | Dec 02,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.