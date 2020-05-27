Cortex-M0+ 32-bit MCU draws 1.2 μA in RTC mode

The MCU has 384 kB of built-in Flash memory and a liquid crystal driver that can directly drive a display of up to 2,560 dots. The S1C31W73 offer a wide range of built-in peripherals, including a USB 2.0 full-speed device controller, real-time clock (RTC), various timers, an A/D converter, and a temperature sensor. The low current consumption of this MCU, 1.2 μA in RTC mode and a driving current of 150 μA/MHz, makes it suitable for extending the battery life of wearable products and for office equipment that can communicate with PCs over USB. The S1C31W73 can also be used in industrial equipment and measuring instruments because it operates at temperatures up to 105ºC and at voltages between 1.8V and 5.5 V.

