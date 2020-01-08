Cost-effective area lighting with a single RGB LED

January 08, 2020 //By Julien Happich
area lighting
Mentor’s latest product, an area lighting module for logos, symbols and text, is now in stock at Multitron, available ex-stock with low minimum order quantities.

The module benefits from Mentor’s light guide expertise and provides very even illumination with just a single RGB LED, offering an infinite range of backlight colours. The product design possibilities are endless and include status indication, instructive text and multiple branding, to name just a few design ideas. Measuring 80x31mm with a depth of just 5.5mm, the area lighting module features an integrated diffusor and an ESD-protected PCB with stranded wire connection. It features a flat panel design, providing very even, truly homogeneous illumination over an area of 50x16mm. There are four printing options and six mounting options, making the module very easy to integrate into the product design. Printing can be carried out by Mentor or by the customer. For illustration and test purposes, a sample version with a logo already printed on the diffusor is available from stock. In addition, samples with customer-specific printing can be provided at a cost of just a few hundred euros, which will be credited against the first production-volume order. Fully-Customer-specific area lighting solutions are also available including special sizes, special shapes such as circle, ellipsis, triangle, and any freeform.

Multitron - www.multitron.co.uk


