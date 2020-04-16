COVID-19 mass screening using IR cameras

The non-contact thermal imaging and measurement system designed for mass screening, detects temperature differences of less than 0.6 °C and with an accuracy of less than 0.3 °C. "The Thermoteknix FevIR Scan software tracks people in real time as they walk in front of the camera and shows their maximum face temperature on screen," explains Richard Hames, Sales Director at Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

The so-called FevIR Scan 2 system consists of a thermal imaging camera and a visible USB 2 uEye LE CMOS camera in a sealed housing that is connected to a laptop PC running Thermoteknix FevIR Scan 2 software.

The USB 2.0 uEye LE board-level version is particularly lightweight and compact. A thermal reference source with constant temperature is included in front of the thermal imaging camera. It allows for constantly calibration of the thermal imager for accurate temperature measurement to detect persons with elevated skin temperature. The UI-1642LE-C model is used to detect people passing through the system. It is equipped with a 1.3 megapixel CMOS sensor from ON Semiconductor, which has a resolution of 1280x1024 pixels and a frame rate of 25 frames per second. This frame rate enables screening in places with a high volume of people, such as airports or entrance halls.

