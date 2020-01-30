Crank Software and NXP partners on embedded GUI design

January 30, 2020 //By Julien Happich
embedded GUI
With the promise to make the development of embedded graphical user interfaces (GUI) easier for customers, Crank Software and NXP Semiconductors have joined forces on a novel SDK.

The latest release of the NXP MCUXpresso software development kit (SDK) includes Crank Storyboard, providing NXP customers with direct and easy access to UI development resources for faster time to market. The NXP MCUXpresso SDK is a comprehensive software enablement package designed to simplify and accelerate application development with NXP’s microcontrollers based on Arm Cortex-M cores. The MCUXpresso SDK brings together open-source drivers, middleware, and reference example applications into a customizable application to help speed the processor board evaluation and software development process.

“Our mission with Storyboard was to make the world of embedded graphics easier,” said Brian Edmond, President of Crank Software. “When NXP approached us about what they were looking to offer their customers, we were confident that Storyboard would be a great addition to their SDK, helping make the process of evaluating their microcontroller products easier for the customer.”

Storyboard is an embedded UI design and development software tool that was built to help accelerate the creation of exceptional UIs for today’s embedded products. With Storyboard's parallel workflow, designers can be focused on perfecting the UI, while developers concentrate on achieving the best hardware performance for the design – all without compromising the other team's progress. By decoupling the front-end UI design from the back-end logic, Storyboard makes it easier for project teams to get started earlier on development, while reducing the complexities of developing UIs for embedded devices, such as the handling of iterations in design that naturally occur in all projects.

Crank Software - www.cranksoftware.com


OLEDs

3D-printed OLEDs take any shape

Technology News | Nov 04,2019
IP protection

Native applications get IP protection

New Products | Nov 06,2019
STM32Cube

The STM32Cube Ecosystem now supports LoRaWAN FUOTA

New Products | Nov 06,2019
In-mold electronics

In-mold electronics market in good shape for 2020, says IDTechEx

Market News | Nov 07,2019
Open Architecture

Molex collaborates with logi.cals on Open Architecture IAS4.0 Platform

Business News | Nov 12,2019
Vitis

Xilinx unveils Vitis Unified Software Platform

New Products | Nov 12,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.