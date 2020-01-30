Crank Software and NXP partners on embedded GUI design

The latest release of the NXP MCUXpresso software development kit (SDK) includes Crank Storyboard, providing NXP customers with direct and easy access to UI development resources for faster time to market. The NXP MCUXpresso SDK is a comprehensive software enablement package designed to simplify and accelerate application development with NXP’s microcontrollers based on Arm Cortex-M cores. The MCUXpresso SDK brings together open-source drivers, middleware, and reference example applications into a customizable application to help speed the processor board evaluation and software development process.

“Our mission with Storyboard was to make the world of embedded graphics easier,” said Brian Edmond, President of Crank Software. “When NXP approached us about what they were looking to offer their customers, we were confident that Storyboard would be a great addition to their SDK, helping make the process of evaluating their microcontroller products easier for the customer.”

Storyboard is an embedded UI design and development software tool that was built to help accelerate the creation of exceptional UIs for today’s embedded products. With Storyboard's parallel workflow, designers can be focused on perfecting the UI, while developers concentrate on achieving the best hardware performance for the design – all without compromising the other team's progress. By decoupling the front-end UI design from the back-end logic, Storyboard makes it easier for project teams to get started earlier on development, while reducing the complexities of developing UIs for embedded devices, such as the handling of iterations in design that naturally occur in all projects.

