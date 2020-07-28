Crisis at Hella

July 28, 2020 //By Christoph Hammerschmidt
Hella suffers from crisis, cuts hundreds of jobs
Electronics manufacturer Hella has been particularly hard hit by the decline in vehicle sales figures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

European automotive supplier  Hella is to cut hundreds of jobs as a result of the cloasure of car factories during the Covids-19 pandemic.

CEO Rolf Breidenbach assumes that the worldwide production volume of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles will remain significantly below the planning assumptions and market expectations made before the corona crisis in the medium to long term, and that this will lead to lower capacity utilization of Hella's global production network.

"In an already declining market environment, our business development last year was additionally burdened by the Covid 19 pandemic," says Breidenbach. Against this background, the company expects currency- and portfolio-adjusted Group sales in the range of around EUR 5.6 billion to EUR 6.1 billion and an EBIT margin adjusted for restructuring measures, portfolio effects and impairments in the range of around 4.0 percent to 6.0 percent for the current fiscal year 2020/2021 (June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021).

In response to the difficult outlook, the company intends to further intensify its ongoing cost programs. At the same time, management has decided on a long-term program to sustainably increase competitiveness - which means nothing other than that further jobs in administration and development are now to be cut; there is talk of 900 job cuts at the company headquarters in Lippstadt. At the same time, further structural adjustments in HELLA's worldwide network of locations are being considered.

In future, development is to focus more strongly on automotive trend topics such as driving automation and software. Vehicle lighting, one of the company's mainstays, was not mentioned.

Related articles:


Vertical farms

Vertical farms without daylight

| Apr 30,2020
Arm has introduced the Arm Flexible Access for Startups program to give startups free access to Arm IP, support and training.

Zero-cost access to Arm chip designs for startups

Business News | Apr 30,2020
Driving high brightness LEDs

Driving high brightness LEDs

Feature Articles | May 01,2020
road safety

AI keeps an eye on road safety for fleet managers

Feature Articles | May 04,2020
UV C LED

UV C LED outputs 630mW between 250 and 300nm

New Products | May 04,2020
Cypress takeover brightens up Infineon outlook

Cypress takeover brightens up Infineon outlook

Business News | May 05,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.