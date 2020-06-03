Crowd alert tool for venues to manage safe social distancing

Crowd Insights uses existing public Wi-Fi networks to collect anonymous location, volume and movement data, even without user authentication. Pre-set limits identify crowding, triggering alerts to help the venue proactively manage social distancing and keep customers and staff safe.

GlobalReach Crowd Insights uses data from devices and other wearables to monitor, predict, alert and notify with real-time alerts when thresholds are breached. This helps to identify mass gatherings, traffic pinch points, queues, over-capacity that could risk public health, and to find ways to reduce crowding before it becomes a problem.

Offices can also use the tool to manage social distancing as workplaces reopen. The tool provides proof that employers are taking steps to responsibly maintain staff and customer safety and meet government guidelines. Alerts, real-time and historic reports are delivered through the Crowd Insights dashboard. The information can also be shown on digital displays for citizens, customers, passengers and others to take their own action.

GlobalReach Technology - https://globalreachtech.com