Cryptographic MCU with custom firmware stop malicious firmware

March 12, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Cryptographic MCU
Microchip’s Soteria-G2 custom firmware on its full-featured CEC1712 Arm Cortex-M4-based cryptography-enabled microcontroller provides secure boot with hardware root of trust protection in a pre-boot mode for those operating systems booting from external Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) flash memory.

In addition, the CEC1712 provides key revocation and code rollback protection during operating life enabling in-field security updates. Complying with NIST 800-193 guidelines, the CEC1712 protects, detects and recovers from corruption for total system platform firmware resiliency. The secure boot with hardware root of trust is critical in protecting the system against threats before they can load into the system and only allows the system to boot using software trusted by the manufacturer. The Soteria-G2 firmware is designed to be used in conjunction with the CEC1712 to allow designers to speed adoption and implementation of a secure boot, by simplifying the code development and reducing risk. Soteria-G2 uses the CEC1712 immutable secure bootloader, implemented in Read-Only Memory (ROM), as the system root of trust.

The CEC1712 secure bootloader loads, decrypts and authenticates the firmware to run on the CEC1712 from the external SPI flash. The validated CEC1712 code subsequently authenticates the firmware stored in SPI flash for the first application processor. Up to two application processors are supported with two flash components supported for each. Pre-provisioning of customer-specific data is an option provided by Microchip or Arrow Electronics. It is a secure manufacturing solution to help prevent overbuilding and counterfeiting.

Microchip – www.microchip.com


