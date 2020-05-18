A custom cable creator for developing tailored cable solutions

May 18, 2020 //By Julien Happich
custom cable
Mouser Electronics has released a new online Custom Cable Creator solution in collaboration with Molex.

The Custom Cable Creator allows designers to develop cable solutions to meet their exact needs. The new solution offers a broad range of options for customization, enabling designers to easily create their own pinout and simplify cable management and routing. The Custom Cable Creator is suitable for many major industry applications, including home appliances, consumer goods, data center, computing, and medical applications.

The Molex Custom Cable Creator allows designers to choose from a variety of customizable options, including connector families, wire gauges, circuit sizes, UL styles, and cable lengths. The intuitive online tool produces a tailor-made design within minutes, and customers can receive a concept drawing, 3D model, quote, and product sample within 48 hours. The proprietary pinout configurator offers the option to select individual connections and wire color, and designers can also customize the cable with assembly options including tape, woven braid, cable ties, or heat shrink tubing.

Mouser Electronics - www.mouser.com


Free Topology

mikroBUS-compatible board enables wired IoT with Free Topology

New Products | Feb 19,2020
connector

Push-pull connector is IP68 rated for up to 5,000 mating cycles

New Products | Feb 25,2020
connectors

1.25mm pitch connectors with a right angle termination

New Products | Feb 25,2020
Avnet

Avnet Integrated expands SMARC 2.0 portfolio

New Products | Feb 26,2020
Coronavirus

Coronavirus takes 5-week toll on product shipments, says IPC

Business News | Feb 26,2020
USB-C

USB-C PD 3.0 controllers offer advanced feature sets

New Products | Feb 27,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.