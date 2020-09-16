Custom version of PSpice with system-level circuit simulation

Available for download at no cost, PSpice for TI offers full-featured circuit simulation with a growing library of more than 5,700 TI analog integrated circuit (IC) models.

"Cadence PSpice is the trusted signoff simulator for power supplies, internet of things devices, and other electronics in a wide range of markets, including healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automotive," says Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager of the Custom IC and PCB Group at Cadence. "Our ongoing investment in PSpice and collaboration with TI aligns with our Intelligent System Design strategy by enabling TI customers to simulate their system-level designs faster, reducing development time and accelerating time to market."

PSpice for TI enables designers to reduce the risk of circuit errors with full validation of system-level designs before prototype, going beyond the analysis capabilities of many other simulators on the market. TI also provides open access to one of the industry's largest libraries of IC models, which are automatically synced into the tool.

With PSpice for TI, engineers can build a complete schematic without size limitations using a built-in library of TI power and signal chain models, as well as PSpice analog behavioral models, enhanced primitives, and new capability for power designers with configurable power field-effect transistors and power diodes. Advanced capabilities include automatic measurements and post-processing, as well as Monte Carlo and worst-case analysis, enabling engineers to fully validate their designs over a wide range of operating conditions and device tolerances with just a few clicks.

After completing validation of a simulated design in PSpice for TI, users can open the design in commercial versions of PSpice Designer, and then transfer the design to other Cadence printed circuit board (PCB) tools such as OrCAD/Allegro PCB Designer without having to recreate their schematic. Product evaluation takes less time with synchronized library updates, which eliminate the need to manually import the latest TI models individually.

