Deal puts LoRaWAN straight into the Amazon cloud

Semtech has signed a deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and TensorIoT on Asset Tracking and Smart Building Kits.

The kits simplify the development of systems for the Internet of Things by integrating Semtech’s LoRa devices and LoRaWAN protocol with AWS IoT services. This accelerates the pilot-to-production lifecycle by using key AWS native services, such as AWS IoT Core, Amazon API Gateway, AWS Lambda, Amazon CloudFront, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), and Amazon DynamoDB.

These Asset Tracking and Smart Building Kits are the first vertical product offerings based on the LoRaWAN protocol built using AWS IoT Core and a serverless architecture. In combination, these pave the way for other industry verticals such as utilities, smart home, smart community, and smart healthcare to provide similar solutions that benefit from long range, low power IoT capabilities that LoRaWAN provides.

“LPWAN technologies represent a rapidly growing frontier of connectivity choices for IoT. Hundreds of millions of constrained devices are being connected to solve real world challenges in every vertical. These devices need to be able to communicate through multiple levels of concrete for smart structures or over miles of distance in remote telemetry cases while running on tiny batteries that last 10+ years,” said Michael MacKenzie, General Manager, IoT Connect and Control, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “With companies like Semtech, AWS IoT Core customers are delivering LPWAN solutions using LoRa without sacrificing scalability, availability or security.”

In addition to the hardware, the kits provide out-of-the-box Cloud dashboard capabilities to quickly demonstrate the value of IoT solutions in the asset tracking and smart building industries. In many industries such as construction, it is critical to be able to monitor and track fleet equipment to ensure maximum utilization. In other industries such as shipping and logistics, regulatory compliance for “just in time” shipping is driving the need to be able to provide precise information and traceability of inventory from source to destination. The Asset Tracking Kit allows users to locate outdoor assets around a