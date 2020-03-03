Debug hardware for contact and contactless transaction

This accelerates time to market for smart cards, NFC tags, ePassports, mobile devices and readers by identifying interoperability issues quickly and easily.

The new hardware, FIME Probe+, is smaller, lighter and more portable. It features a longer battery life and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) communication to avoid restricting wires. The Smartspy+ Analyzer software combines enhanced user experience with new features to fully meet the latest mobility needs of product developers. The company says its device makes it much easier to develop and test the protocol communication between smart card readers and cards.

Fime - www.fime.com