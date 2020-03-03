Debug hardware for contact and contactless transaction

March 03, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Debug hardware
The Smartspy+ solution announced by FIME offers enhanced portability and performance, enabling product developers and system integrators to check, debug and validate contact and contactless transaction technologies for payments, transport and access control products.

This accelerates time to market for smart cards, NFC tags, ePassports, mobile devices and readers by identifying interoperability issues quickly and easily.

The new hardware, FIME Probe+, is smaller, lighter and more portable. It features a longer battery life and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) communication to avoid restricting wires. The Smartspy+ Analyzer software combines enhanced user experience with new features to fully meet the latest mobility needs of product developers. The company says its device makes it much easier to develop and test the protocol communication between smart card readers and cards.

Fime - www.fime.com


