DENSO to evaluate TriEye CMOS-based SWIR camera

Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing technology implemented in Sparrow enhances visibility in adverse weather and night time conditions. The Sparrow SWIR camera delivers a small footprint at Sparrow at 1000x lower cost than current technology.

The evaluation of Sparrow by DENSO, Porsche, and additional TriEye customers, proves the product’s ability to deliver mission-critical image data under a wide range of scenarios, made possible by leveraging the unique physical properties of the SWIR spectrum. The sensor is particularly effective in low visibility conditions such as identifying black ice, dark clothed pedestrians, and cyclists – all under low-light or other common low visibility conditions, detection scenarios that are paramount for the automotive industry.

“The joint work has been greatly beneficial since day one, bringing together DENSO’s innovative approach and market experience with TriEye groundbreaking technology,” said Avi Bakal, TriEye’s Co-Founder and CEO.

TriEye aims to solve the low-visibility challenge on the roads by making SWIR cameras affordable and accessible for the global mass market. The release of Sparrow marks a major milestone towards that goal. The company is expected to launch the first samples of Raven, the world's first CMOS-based SWIR HD camera, later this year.

TriEye’s SWIR camera can be integrated as a standard visible camera and can reuse existing visible image AI algorithms, which saves the effort of recollecting and annotating millions of miles. The camera will allow Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) to achieve unprecedented vision capabilities to save lives on the roads.

InGaAs-based SWIR cameras have been around for decades, serving the science, aerospace, and defense industries, but have not been used for mass-market applications due to their high costs and large form factor. Based on a decade of nanophotonics research, TriEye enables the fabrication of a CMOS-based HD SWIR sensor at scale, which is small size and 1000x lower cost than current technology.

In addition to the evaluation by TriEye's automotive customers, the company