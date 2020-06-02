The DesignSpark Podcast: Tech with a comedy twist

June 02, 2020 //By Julien Happich
DesignSpark
RS Components, the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, has released a new series of ’The DesignSpark Podcast’, which explores some of the hottest topics in technology through a mix of fun facts, exuberant stand-up, outlandish sketches and foot-tapping songs.

The podcast offers excellent educational information on each technology, while also delivering a highly entertaining comedy experience.
The weekly podcast is co-hosted by technology expert Professor Lucy Rogers PhD – former judge on BBC’s Robot Wars and a DesignSpark blogger – alongside award-winning comedians Bec Hill and Harriet Braine.
The trio are reunited for a third series of the 5-star-rated podcast, which has reached a high of number 4 in the Apple Podcasts Technology Chart.
Created in collaboration with ‘Why Did The Chicken?’, a new episode or bonus episode of The DesignSpark Podcast will be released every Monday for the next six weeks, with the first episode available today at: https://www.rs-online.com

RS Components - www.rs-online.com


Raspberry

Time-of-flight 3D capture for Raspberry Pi

New Products | Mar 10,2020
UltraBOM

UltraBOM enables part research at Digi-Key within OrCAD capture

New Products | Mar 11,2020
Thermal camera

Thermal camera delivers instant fever alarms

New Products | Mar 13,2020
Raspberry

Essential Raspberry Pi tips

New Products | Mar 16,2020
wafers

Online store specializes on wafers, from glass to SOI

Business News | Mar 16,2020
Richardson RFPD

Richardson RFPD signs global franchise agreement with MixComm

Business News | Mar 16,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.