The DesignSpark Podcast: Tech with a comedy twist

The podcast offers excellent educational information on each technology, while also delivering a highly entertaining comedy experience.
The weekly podcast is co-hosted by technology expert Professor Lucy Rogers PhD – former judge on BBC’s Robot Wars and a DesignSpark blogger – alongside award-winning comedians Bec Hill and Harriet Braine.
The trio are reunited for a third series of the 5-star-rated podcast, which has reached a high of number 4 in the Apple Podcasts Technology Chart.
Created in collaboration with ‘Why Did The Chicken?’, a new episode or bonus episode of The DesignSpark Podcast will be released every Monday for the next six weeks, with the first episode available today at: https://www.rs-online.com
