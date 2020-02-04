DesignSpark ‘Power Technology Hub’ launches

February 04, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Power Technology Hub
Sponsored by Maxim Integrated, the DesignSpark ‘Power Technology Hub’ offers a starting point for engineers and students getting to grips with the latest in power devices and systems.

A valuable resource for design engineers and students, it includes learning material, application examples, new products, reference designs and free software tools for use by design engineers working on the next generation of power systems for the diverse requirements across a multitude of applications.
In addition to working with Maxim on the new hub, RS recently signed a distribution agreement to significantly expand its Maxim portfolio with new power components such as DC-DC converters, as well as devices such as sensors and microcontroller development kits for internet of things (IoT), industrial IoT (IIoT) applications and the growing expanse of wearable applications.
RS components https://uk.rs-online.com/web/

 


PoL regulator

12.2x12.2x8.0mm digital PoL regulator outputs 15A/50W

New Products | Nov 07,2019
Left to right: Michael Sen Co-CEO of the Gas and Power Operating Company Designated CEO of Siemens Energy, Ralf P. Thomas CFO and Joe Kaeser President and CEO of Siemens

Siemens sees restructuring start to pay off

Business News | Nov 08,2019
AI chip startup taps two UK design teams

AI chip startup taps two UK design teams

Business News | Nov 12,2019
switches

Rugged switches for the toughest requirements at Foremost

New Products | Nov 12,2019
MEMS sensor

MEMS sensor solutions target consumer and industrial IoT

New Products | Nov 12,2019
fan driver

BLDC fan driver lowers data centre energy use

New Products | Nov 12,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.