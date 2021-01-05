Dialog chooses Germany as EU base

January 05, 2021 //By Peter Clarke
Dialog selects Germany has home EU state post-Brexit
Fabless chip vendor Dialog Semiconductor plc has chosen Germany as its new EU home member but will remain headquarters in the UK

Dialog was obliged to nominate a state within the European Union as its home EU location following the end of the Brexit transition period and the UK ceasing to be part of the European Union.

The company said it had opted for Germany because shares in the company have been admitted for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the only place in the European Union where the stocks are traded.

This means that Dialog will fall under the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht,“BaFin”) for certain financial rules and notification pratices.

The company says it will continue to be headquartered in London with global sales, R&D and marketing based there. In 2019 it had $1.4 billion in revenue.

www.dialog-semiconductor.com

