Dialog Semiconductor to expand into IIoT with Adesto Technologies acquisition

February 20, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation for $12.55 per share in cash (approximately $500 million), with the strategic view to accelerate its expansion into the growing IIoT market for smart buildings and industrial automation (Industry 4.0).

Adesto has approximately 270 employees and an established portfolio of industrial solutions for smart building automation that fully complements Dialog’s manufacturing automation products.

“This acquisition substantially enhances our position in the Industrial IoT market,” said Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog. “Adesto’s established strength in connectivity solutions and highly optimized products for building and industrial automation perfectly complements and adds scale to our Industrial IoT portfolio from the recently acquired Creative Chips. Adesto’s deep customer relationships, comprehensive system expertise, and proprietary technology will deliver enhanced value for Dialog customers.”

“Together with Dialog, we are positioned to create unique Industrial IoT solutions through the integration of our best-in-class technologies for today’s increasingly connected world,” added Adesto’s CEO, Narbeh Derhacobian.

“We are extremely pleased to join Dialog to bring more value to our combined customer base.”

The combination of Dialog and Adesto’s complementary product portfolios is expected to scale Dialog’s IIoT sector capabilities by combining industrial connectivity, smart metering and building automation solutions, and access to more than 5,000 customers, the majority of which are new for Dialog. The acquisition will also complements Adesto’s industrial wired connectivity portfolio with Dialog’s wireless portfolio (BLE,Wi-Fi) for smart building and industrial applications. Cloud-connectivity adds further differentiation to Dialog’s existing Industrial solutions.

The porfolio merger will also enable full system solutions for wearables, hearables, and other IoT applications by combining Adesto’s low-power specialty memory products with Dialog’s BLE & Wi-Fi connectivity and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Audio ICs.


