Differential WiFi oscilloscopes take up to 200MSamples/s

The built-in battery gives the WiFiScope the possibility to perform fully wireless differential measurements. Measurements can then be performed completely galvanically isolated, and over long distances. This wireless PC based data acquisition instrument offers the user more possibilities for measurement applications. Typical applications for differential oscilloscopes are measurements at serial communication buses, measurements at switch mode power supplies and frequency converters and automotive measurements. The differential WiFi oscilloscope can now be used where previously it was difficult to place a complete measurement setup. Thanks to the WiFi connections, electrical, physical, mechanical and acoustic signals can now be measured remotely. The units support high speed real time continuous data acquisition rates of 5 MSamples/s with a resolution of 8 to 16 bits. Via LAN / WAN connections, they support real time continuous data acquisition rates of 20MSamples/s, while a USB connection allows continuous data acquisition rates of 200MSamples/s.

The instruments come with a free Multi Channel oscilloscope software which turns any PC into a high resolution differential oscilloscope, a precision spectrum analyzer, an EMI pre compliance analyzer, a high performance multimeter, a very fast differential data logger and a comprehensive protocol analyzer. The bundled software offers sophisticated data analysis capabilities using many user configurable data processing I/O blocks, showing the analysis results in graphs, tables and/or meter displays. Time consuming complicated instrument setups are no longer required using the unique Quick Setup system: select the measurement task you want to accomplish with just up to 4 mouse clicks from a selection dialog that gives access to over 700 different instrument Quick Setups. Each Quick Setup contains all required instrument settings, as well as example signals and background information on how to connect the instrument. A full Software Development Kit (SDK) is also available to write your own PC-based data acquisition software.

TiePie engineering - www.tiepie.com